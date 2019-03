Ukraine can get NATO MAP before 2023 – spokesperson for Poroshenko's election HQ

Ukraine can be provided with a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) before 2023, spokesperson for presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko's election headquarters Oleh Medvedev says.

"It is unlikely to be decided in 2019, but we can expect that the NATO MAP can happen earlier than in 2023," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.