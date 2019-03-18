Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

A total of 30,794 people, including 16,969 children, have become infected with measles in Ukraine since the beginning of 2019, the press service for the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday, citing data of the Public Health Center.

According to the press service, 2,146 people, including 1,102 children, got measles during the period from March 11 to March 17.

There have been 11 measles fatalities since the beginning of the year.