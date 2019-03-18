Facts

09:30 18.03.2019

Poroshenko vows not to allow presidential election in Ukraine to be disrupted

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he sees attempts to provoke street unrest at places where presidential candidates meet with voters as a threat to the elections.

"There have been active attempts to transform the campaign of communication with voters into a street unrest format. This is even something different from a dirty election technique. This is an attempt to jeopardize the organization of the election itself and disrupt it. And, listen, this is surely not a Ukrainian scenario! The Ukrainian leadership is obliged to absolutely prevent this scenario," Poroshenko said at a meeting with voters in the center of Kyiv on Sunday.

Those planning, ordering, sponsoring and carrying out this scenario "are provoking us by fair means or foul into using brutal physical force," Poroshenko said. "But we won't give them such a present exactly because we are strong. Our reply is our opposition to this involving thousands, our struggle for the state and the assembly of real Ukrainian patriots," Poroshenko said.

The presidential election in Ukraine is scheduled for March 31.

