Poroshenko thanks U.S. and Canada for introduction of 'Azov' package of sanctions

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has expressed gratitude to Canada and the United States for expanding sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities in connection with aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Powerful and triune transatlantic strike against Russia's plans to occupy the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. Washington and Ottava together with Brussels declared the introduction of the Azov package of sanctions," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

"Grateful to the partners for support and clear position on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Crimean peninsula occupation. Ukraine-Transatlantic coalition is united and firm as never before in protecting of the fundamental principles of international law, especially of sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Ukraine," he said.

"The aggressor must acknowledge that the price for the armed aggression will keep rising!" the head of state said.