Facts

12:04 16.03.2019

Poroshenko thanks U.S. and Canada for introduction of 'Azov' package of sanctions

1 min read
Poroshenko thanks U.S. and Canada for introduction of 'Azov' package of sanctions

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has expressed gratitude to Canada and the United States for expanding sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities in connection with aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Powerful and triune transatlantic strike against Russia's plans to occupy the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. Washington and Ottava together with Brussels declared the introduction of the Azov package of sanctions," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

"Grateful to the partners for support and clear position on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Crimean peninsula occupation. Ukraine-Transatlantic coalition is united and firm as never before in protecting of the fundamental principles of international law, especially of sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Ukraine," he said.

"The aggressor must acknowledge that the price for the armed aggression will keep rising!" the head of state said.

Tags: #usa #poroshenko #azov_sea #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:53 16.03.2019
Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

11:37 16.03.2019
U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

16:59 15.03.2019
Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

12:35 15.03.2019
Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

17:28 14.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhok

Poroshenko dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service head Bozhok

16:53 14.03.2019
Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

Tusk, Poroshenko to meet in Brussels on March 20 - European Council website

13:25 14.03.2019
Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

Zelensky climbs in opinion poll, Tymoshenko unchanged, Poroshenko slides – Sofia survey

11:36 14.03.2019
Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

10:07 14.03.2019
Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

Poroshenko to visit JFO zone in Donbas on Thursday to meet military volunteers

15:17 13.03.2019
Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

Ukraine testing latest missiles - Poroshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

JFO forces reliably control contact line in Donbas – Nayev

U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

LATEST

Russian aggression comparable to drug addiction, depriving it of right to veto in UN Security Council still relevant – deputy FM

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

JFO forces reliably control contact line in Donbas – Nayev

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD