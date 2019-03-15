Facts

10:00 15.03.2019

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

The European Union has expanded the blacklists related to the situation in Ukraine and imposed restrictions on eight Russian nationals involved in the Kerch Strait incident of November 25, 2018.

According to the Official Journal of the European Union, the sanctions have been imposed on Sergei Stankevich, Andrei Shein, Alexei Salyayev, Andrei Shipitsyn, Alexei Shatokhin, Ruslan Romashkin, Sergei Shcherbakov, and Alexander Dvornikov.

