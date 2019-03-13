Facts

17:34 13.03.2019

Russia's FSB blocks all channels for delivering component parts for Ukraine's defense industry – Lutsenko

1 min read
 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) last week closed all channels for supplying component parts for Ukraine's defense industry, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"The Ukrainian medium-range air defense missiles were made in part and thanks to [state defense concern] Ukroboronprom's having purchased some of necessary products under a similar algorithm. ...and it is already too late to petition because the FSB blocked all channels last week, or at least those we are aware of," Lutsenko told the Verkhovna Rada provisional inquiry commission, which investigates embezzlements in the armed forces, in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"I know of no other way for the defense industry: when it comes to unique parts and units whose production took decades to set up even in the Soviet Union," he said.

Tags: #lutsenko
