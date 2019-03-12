SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

The Ukrainian airline SkyUp has launched flights from Kyiv to Yerevan, Varna and Burgas, according to the company's website.

According to its data, the flights will be operated with departure from Boryspil airport (Kyiv, Terminal F).

Flights on the route Kyiv-Yerevan from May 17, 2019 will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Kyiv-Varna flights from June 14, 2019 will be operated on Fridays, flights on the Kyiv-Burgas route from May 31 with a frequency of two or three times a week.