Facts

11:21 12.03.2019

SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

1 min read
SkyUp airline begins selling tickets to Armenia and Bulgaria

The Ukrainian airline SkyUp has launched flights from Kyiv to Yerevan, Varna and Burgas, according to the company's website.

According to its data, the flights will be operated with departure from Boryspil airport (Kyiv, Terminal F).

Flights on the route Kyiv-Yerevan from May 17, 2019 will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Kyiv-Varna flights from June 14, 2019 will be operated on Fridays, flights on the Kyiv-Burgas route from May 31 with a frequency of two or three times a week.

Tags: #armenia #bulgaria #skyup #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:27 12.03.2019
Ukrainian Ambassador on Wehrschutz's entry ban: He did not abide by Ukrainian legislation

Ukrainian Ambassador on Wehrschutz's entry ban: He did not abide by Ukrainian legislation

09:58 11.03.2019
Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

15:59 09.03.2019
SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

14:51 09.03.2019
Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

14:09 09.03.2019
No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

13:44 09.03.2019
Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

12:32 09.03.2019
Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

11:27 09.03.2019
Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

15:25 08.03.2019
High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

14:13 08.03.2019
Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

LATEST

SAPO asks Prosecutor General to hold MPs Skuratovsky (Radical Party), Dzenzersky (People's Front) criminally liable

Ukroboronprom should be audited by one of four globally known audit companies to build trust – Poroshenko

Price of gas will be halved – Tymoshenko

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

SBU receives more evidence of Russia's involvement in fighting in Donbas

Kyiv District Administrative Court opens case involving Avakov's non-compliance with requirements of govt. members

OSCE General Secretary regrets ban on Russian observers at Ukrainian elections, calls for free, fair election

Peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine must help fulfillment of Minsk agreements – OSCE General Secretary

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people supports Poroshenko at upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD