11:54 11.03.2019

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people supports Poroshenko at upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine

The highest executive body of the Kurultai (national congress) of the Crimean Tatar people - the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people - decided to support the incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the upcoming presidential elections of the country.

"1. To express support for the incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and urge Ukrainian citizens to support Petro Poroshenko's candidacy to be elected as the President of Ukraine for a new term of office during the March 31, 2019 elections," the Mejlis decision of February 27, 2019 says, published by Ukrainian MP (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction), Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov on Facebook on Sunday.

In addition, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people decided to call on the citizens of Ukraine, who live in the territory of Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, to take part in the presidential elections in Ukraine at the polling stations located in mainland Ukraine.

Also, the highest executive body of the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people decided to call on the Executive Council of the World Congress of Crimean Tatars, public organizations of the Crimean Tatar Diaspora and their associations in different countries to facilitate the organization of voting by citizens of Ukraine at foreign polling stations created by Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC).

The decision of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people "On the presidential elections of Ukraine on March 31, 2019" was considered and adopted "as a basis" at a meeting of the Mejlis on January 27, 2019, Chubarov wrote on Facebook.

"After the official registration of Petro Poroshenko as a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine (February 7, 2019), the decision taken earlier as a "basis" was sent to members of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people for possible amendments and changes to them. It was adopted and signed on February 27, 2019," he said, adding that the decision had been published for the public to familiarize with it.

Interfax-Ukraine
