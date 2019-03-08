Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

The Pechersky district court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint for the second suspect in bribing a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine in the 2019 elections, Yuriy Tymoshenko, spokeswoman for the prosecutor general of Ukraine Larysa Sarhan has said.

"By the decision of Kyiv's Pechersky district court, a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to pay a bail in the amount of UAH 4 million has been chosen to the second suspect, Ishchenko A.A., in an attempt to bribe a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine," Sarhan wrote on her Twitter page.

Earlier, the court chose a similar measure of restraint to Taras Kostanchuk.

As reported, on March 6, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that law enforcers had detained two persons who attempted to give Ukrainian presidential candidate Yuriy Tymoshenko a bribe estimated at UAH 5 million for withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential race.

According to Lutsenko, deputy Valeriy Dubil (the Batkivschyna faction) turned out to be the mastermind of blackmail and bribing of the candidate.