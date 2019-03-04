Facts

12:54 04.03.2019

Poroshenko signs resignation decree on Oleh Hladkovsky from post of NSDC deputy secretary, chairman of interdepartmental commission on MTC, export control

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that he signed a decree on the dismissal of Oleh Hladkovsky from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and from the post of chairman of the interdepartmental commission on military technical cooperation policy (MTC) and export control.

"This morning, before going to Mykolaiv, I signed a decree dismissing Oleh Hladkovsky from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. He also was dismissed from the post of chairman of the interdepartmental commission on military-technical cooperation and export control policies," Poroshenko said in Mykolaiv on Monday.

