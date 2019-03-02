Facts

11:27 02.03.2019

Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

Funding for the so-called election pyramid identified by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is almost $82 million, Deputy Head of the SBU Viktor Kononenko has reported.

"We've established 49 organizers of this activity. According to our calculations, over 686,000 citizens of Ukraine were involved in these activities. Each of them had to bring ten people to the polling station, who were supposed to vote for a particular presidential candidate ... The cost of this project exceeds UAH 2.22 billion, or about $82 million," Kononenko said on the air of Inter TV Channel.

According to him, funds could have both internal and external origin.

"In our case, this is "dirty cash" legalized by illegal means," he explained.

Kononenko said that investigative actions are continuing.

"Only this week we've just written out 5,000 subpoenas for witnesses. And there will be more. When the investigative measures are completed, there will be the result," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
