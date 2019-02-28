Facts

18:12 28.02.2019

Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

1 min read
Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

 The press service of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has denied rumors that NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov's car was blown up, saying that he is working as usual.

"Information about an alleged attempt on the life of the NSDC Secretary Turchynov using a car bombs has been recently circulated on the Internet. We can report the following: Turchynov is working as usual. The car he uses was not blown up. Ukraine's enemies cannot rejoice," the press service said.

Turchynov himself also denied the rumor.

"I read on the Internet that there was an assassination attempt on me and my car was blown up. My vehicle and I are safe and I urge media not to circulate fake news," he said on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags: #nsdc #turchynov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:26 22.02.2019
Successful tests, live-firing exercises of missile systems take place – Turchynov

Successful tests, live-firing exercises of missile systems take place – Turchynov

18:49 14.02.2019
New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

10:51 01.02.2019
War won't prevent Ukraine from completing army reform, adopting NATO standards – Turchynov

War won't prevent Ukraine from completing army reform, adopting NATO standards – Turchynov

12:28 18.01.2019
SBU submitted in 2018 to NSDC proposals on application of sanctions to more than 280 Russian citizens, almost 550 Russian companies

SBU submitted in 2018 to NSDC proposals on application of sanctions to more than 280 Russian citizens, almost 550 Russian companies

16:05 26.12.2018
NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

15:09 26.12.2018
Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

16:35 21.12.2018
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

16:09 19.12.2018
Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

Ukraine offering partners to jointly with navy ships pass through Kerch Strait from Black Sea ports to Sea of Azov – Turchynov

17:59 17.12.2018
Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

15:38 05.12.2018
Ukrainian cruise missile destroys 280 km distance target amid tests – Turchynov

Ukrainian cruise missile destroys 280 km distance target amid tests – Turchynov

AD

HOT NEWS

Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

LATEST

Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

NABU on Constitution Court's decision: Cases on illicit enrichment will be closed, resumption of investigations impossible

More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

Health of Ukrainian POWs satisfactory, no complaints about prison conditions – Ukraine's foreign ministry

Ukrainian ships currently not passing through Kerch Strait – State border service

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

Law banning Russian citizens from being observers at elections in Ukraine enters into force

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD