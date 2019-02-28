Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

The press service of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has denied rumors that NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov's car was blown up, saying that he is working as usual.

"Information about an alleged attempt on the life of the NSDC Secretary Turchynov using a car bombs has been recently circulated on the Internet. We can report the following: Turchynov is working as usual. The car he uses was not blown up. Ukraine's enemies cannot rejoice," the press service said.

Turchynov himself also denied the rumor.

"I read on the Internet that there was an assassination attempt on me and my car was blown up. My vehicle and I are safe and I urge media not to circulate fake news," he said on Facebook and Twitter.