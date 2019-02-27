Kazka band also refuses to participate in Eurovision 2019

The Kazka musical group, which ranked third in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, has refused to further participate in the contest.

"We would like and would consider it an honor to represent Ukraine at Eurovision. We invested a lot of effort, energy, and time in this desire. We took part in the national selection for this purpose. But we don't need victory at any cost. Our mission is to unite people with our music, but not to sow discord. Therefore, we do have a clear answer to the PJSC National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) proposal: we will not go to Eurovision in 2019," the group said on its Instagram account on Wednesday.

"We are ready to represent Ukraine at the competition next year, if we are chosen. In the meantime, we move ahead and wait for all of you at our concerts," the group said.

As it is known, the fourth and fifth places in the national selection were taken by Brunettes Shoot Blondes and Yuko, respectively.