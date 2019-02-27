Ukraine seeks to create intl. platform for Crimea de-occupation – MFA

Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar claims that Ukraine is seeking the creation of an international platform for the de-occupation of Crimea.

"We are pushing the idea of creating a platform for the "friends of the Ukrainian Crimea" or a platform for "de-occupation of Crimea." Not everyone understands the idea, not everyone supports it now, but we are working to establish such a group. In principle, we have several countries that have already taken on promoting this topic in the international arena," he said during an international forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Bodnar stresses that in the future such a platform will become a platform for negotiations.

At the same time, the deputy minister added that now Russia is rejecting such an idea.