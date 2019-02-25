Facts

14:45 25.02.2019

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

2 min read
Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

 Ukraine's strategic goal is to apply for EU membership and receive an Action Plan for NATO membership no later than 2023, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said.

"I set a strategic goal for myself and the whole state: to apply for membership in the European Union and get an Action Plan for NATO membership no later than 2023," Poroshenko said at the youth forum titled "Youth opinion is important. Prospects for joining NATO and the EU" in Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky of Kyiv region on Monday.

He stressed that this is not about formal gestures, but about such a degree of partnership and interaction when Ukraine's ambitions get a chance to be realized.

"It is not easy to achieve this, but it is necessary, and it means that it is possible. Ukraine has never been so close to the European Union as it is today," the president stressed.

According to Poroshenko, Ukraine today is the freest country among all former Soviet republics, with the highest level of democracy and freedom, while "in neighboring Russia you can get a criminal sentence only for the "wrong" like in Facebook."

The head of state noted that young people were lucky to be born and grow up in a free democratic country, "where you don't have to constantly act cautiously and carefully consider your own words and even thoughts."

Tags: #nato #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:48 26.02.2019
Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

15:12 23.02.2019
Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

13:52 23.02.2019
Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

12:24 23.02.2019
Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

09:59 22.02.2019
Poroshenko to visit headquarters of LitPolUkrbrig in Lublin

Poroshenko to visit headquarters of LitPolUkrbrig in Lublin

14:45 21.02.2019
Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

09:54 21.02.2019
Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

09:48 21.02.2019
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

01:24 21.02.2019
Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

01:18 21.02.2019
Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

AD

HOT NEWS

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

LATEST

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD