JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev has informed the U.S. delegation led by the representative of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Forces and Security Joni Ernst about the current operational situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine and showed evidence of the Russian military presence in Donbas.

The meeting took place in one of the JFO base camps on Wednesday, the JFO staff said on Facebook.

Nayev showed the guests evidence of recent incidents of the use of corrective 152-mm shells of the Krasnopol type by Russian troops, which are exclusively used by the Russian army. In addition, the guests were shown the Orlan UAV and other types of weapons, ammunition and uniforms of the Russian army.

Also, the Commander of the JFO showed the U.S. delegation a video demonstrating the shelling of settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions by Russian troops from the beginning of the current year. "Yesterday, in the JFO area, the number of weapons used against the Ukrainian army by the Russians was record since the beginning of the current year. During the past day, the enemy spent 387 artillery shells and mines banned by the Minsk agreements on the positions of our troops. Of these, there were 317 of 122-mm caliber and 37 of 120-mm caliber," he said.

Nayev also briefed Ernst about the JFO's measures for the development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also informed her about the course of civil-military cooperation measures.