Facts

14:35 20.02.2019

JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

2 min read
JFO commander shows more evidence of Russian armed aggression in Donbas to U.S. delegation

Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev has informed the U.S. delegation led by the representative of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Forces and Security Joni Ernst about the current operational situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine and showed evidence of the Russian military presence in Donbas.

The meeting took place in one of the JFO base camps on Wednesday, the JFO staff said on Facebook.

Nayev showed the guests evidence of recent incidents of the use of corrective 152-mm shells of the Krasnopol type by Russian troops, which are exclusively used by the Russian army. In addition, the guests were shown the Orlan UAV and other types of weapons, ammunition and uniforms of the Russian army.

Also, the Commander of the JFO showed the U.S. delegation a video demonstrating the shelling of settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions by Russian troops from the beginning of the current year. "Yesterday, in the JFO area, the number of weapons used against the Ukrainian army by the Russians was record since the beginning of the current year. During the past day, the enemy spent 387 artillery shells and mines banned by the Minsk agreements on the positions of our troops. Of these, there were 317 of 122-mm caliber and 37 of 120-mm caliber," he said.

Nayev also briefed Ernst about the JFO's measures for the development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also informed her about the course of civil-military cooperation measures.

Tags: #donbas #russia #nayev #jfo
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:25 20.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

10:10 20.02.2019
Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian troops injured amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

15:34 19.02.2019
Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

09:49 19.02.2019
Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

15:36 16.02.2019
Donbas situation far from settlement – Merkel

Donbas situation far from settlement – Merkel

13:38 16.02.2019
Poroshenko, Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Risch discuss Russia's aggression, continuation of sanctions

Poroshenko, Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Risch discuss Russia's aggression, continuation of sanctions

12:58 16.02.2019
JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day

11:34 16.02.2019
EU to approve "Azov sanctions" package against Russia next week – Poroshenko

EU to approve "Azov sanctions" package against Russia next week – Poroshenko

10:47 15.02.2019
JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

LATEST

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

NBU issues banknotes of UAH 500 denomination signed by NBU Governor Smolii into circulation

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

UOC bishop draws int'l organizations' attention to violation of believers' rights in Ukraine

Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD