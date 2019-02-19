Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a bill into law to amend the Constitution of Ukraine to formalize the country's strategic course towards membership in the European Union and NATO.

Poroshenko signed the law on the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on Tuesday at a special parliament on the 5th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Prior to signing, the president invited Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to join him at the rostrum to confirm the unity of the different branches of power in Ukraine. After that, Poroshenko signed the law under prolonged applause from those present in the hall.

As reported, on February 7, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved amendments to the Constitution regarding the state's policy of acquiring full membership of Ukraine in the European Union and NATO (No. 9037). This decision was supported by 334 lawmakers.