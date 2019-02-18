Facts

17:05 18.02.2019

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

1 min read
EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

The EU needs to provide support to Ukraine in connection with the situation in the area of the Sea of Azov, Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini has stated.

Five years after Maidan, wide discussions took place among the EU member states about our support for this country [Ukraine], we discussed the further components of our support that we will need in connection with the situation in the area of the Sea of Azov, she told reporters.

In particular, according to her, after the visit of the European mission to this region, the EU should decide on the development of possible routes by road and rail with Ukrainian settlements located near the Sea of Azov.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #mogherini
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

16:01 18.02.2019
EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

13:11 18.02.2019
Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

10:20 18.02.2019
Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

11:04 07.02.2019
Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

18:09 06.02.2019
Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

17:50 31.01.2019
Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

18:20 28.01.2019
Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

10:55 28.01.2019
Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

18:06 25.01.2019
EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

17:43 24.01.2019
Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

AD

HOT NEWS

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

LATEST

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD