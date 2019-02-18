EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

The EU needs to provide support to Ukraine in connection with the situation in the area of the Sea of Azov, Vice President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini has stated.

Five years after Maidan, wide discussions took place among the EU member states about our support for this country [Ukraine], we discussed the further components of our support that we will need in connection with the situation in the area of the Sea of Azov, she told reporters.

In particular, according to her, after the visit of the European mission to this region, the EU should decide on the development of possible routes by road and rail with Ukrainian settlements located near the Sea of Azov.