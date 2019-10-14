Facts

13:23 14.10.2019

Mogherini: Meeting between Ukrainian foreign minister, his EU colleagues good opportunity to hear about plans of new leadership for the country

1 min read
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is confident that the meeting of the EU foreign ministers with their Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko on the sidelines of the EU Council is a good opportunity to hear about the plans of the new leadership for the country.

Mogherini said this in Luxembourg on Monday before the start of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, where, among other things, the heads of the foreign affairs ministries will discuss the Ukrainian issue.

"It will be an opportunity for us to hear from him [Prystaiko] about the plans of the new administration – of the new government – on reforms. As you know, the European Union is the main supporter of Ukrainian reforms and also of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. So it will also be a good opportunity for us to discuss with him on the perspectives for the country," the EU High representative noted.

Mogherini stressed that for her personally "it is very important to keep the European Union's attention, and that of the international community" on the situation in Ukraine.

Tags: #mogherini
Interfax-Ukraine
