Facts

14:57 27.12.2021

Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

1 min read
Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

At present, the Sea of ​​Azov has already become an area of ​​possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Washington Post said.

According to the publication "There is a case to be made that the Azov's shoreline is of more strategic and economic value to Russia than Ukraine's war-battered eastern border regions."

The publication said the U.S. intelligence has warned that the Kremlin could be planning "a multipronged military attack against Ukraine" as soon as early next year.

According to the article, for all the international attention paid to "the concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's land borders, if an invasion originates from the sea, Ukrainian forces are largely powerless."

This, the newspaper writes, acknowledged Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"In terms of security, the Sea of Azov is dominated by Russia. And in case of war, it will be heavily used by them to put pressure on our southern cities on the Azov shore," he told the newspaper.

The minister said: "Under the current circumstances, of course Russia dictates the situation in the Azov and basically uses it as a war theater."

Tags: #sea_of_azov #conflict
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 03.12.2021
Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

16:29 16.12.2020
No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

No military way to resolve situation in Donbas - Armed Forces' specialist

10:07 15.05.2020
There is no conflict over long-term plans of merged territorial communities – President's rep on land issues

There is no conflict over long-term plans of merged territorial communities – President's rep on land issues

17:44 22.02.2020
Arbitral Tribunal rejects Russia's attempts to avoid responsibility for its behavior in Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait – MFA

Arbitral Tribunal rejects Russia's attempts to avoid responsibility for its behavior in Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait – MFA

12:05 11.02.2020
Zelensky: One cannot live in constant conflict inside team

Zelensky: One cannot live in constant conflict inside team

11:34 18.01.2020
Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

18:38 16.08.2019
Russia's FSB terrorizing Ukrainian fishermen in Sea of Azov, using beatings to force confessions – SBU

Russia's FSB terrorizing Ukrainian fishermen in Sea of Azov, using beatings to force confessions – SBU

11:21 10.07.2019
Russian Navy vessel Yeysk enters Sea of Azov – media

Russian Navy vessel Yeysk enters Sea of Azov – media

10:52 28.05.2019
JFO naval forces conduct training in Sea of Azov

JFO naval forces conduct training in Sea of Azov

17:23 13.03.2019
Ukrainian consul to visit jailed sailors in Russia this week – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian consul to visit jailed sailors in Russia this week – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD