19:07 11.02.2022

Russia cancels blocking of Sea of ​​Azov – USPA

State-owned enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" (USPA) said Russia cancelled the blocking of the Sea of ​​Azov.

"As of February 11, 2022, coastal warning No.50/22 issued by the Derzhhydrohraphia public institution [responsible for navigation and hydrographic support] of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on the basis of a letter from the Department of Navigation and Oceanography of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated February 10, 2022 canceled coastal warning No. 43/22. Due to the above, the movement of ships by the recommended routes to the seaports of Ukraine in the Sea of ​​Azov is open," the USPA said in the official statement on its website.

However, the situation regarding the blocking of the Black Sea water area remained unchanged.

