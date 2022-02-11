Russia cancels blocking of Sea of Azov – USPA
State-owned enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" (USPA) said Russia cancelled the blocking of the Sea of Azov.
"As of February 11, 2022, coastal warning No.50/22 issued by the Derzhhydrohraphia public institution [responsible for navigation and hydrographic support] of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on the basis of a letter from the Department of Navigation and Oceanography of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated February 10, 2022 canceled coastal warning No. 43/22. Due to the above, the movement of ships by the recommended routes to the seaports of Ukraine in the Sea of Azov is open," the USPA said in the official statement on its website.
However, the situation regarding the blocking of the Black Sea water area remained unchanged.