Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine and Georgia have filed a complaint with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) over Russia's unlawful activities obstructing search and rescue operations in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

"The EU and the United States have supported the document co-sponsored by Ukraine and Georgia," Vitaliy Moshkivsky, Ukraine's permanent representative to the IMO, said on Facebook on Friday.

As reported earlier, Ukraine had filed a protest with the IMO over the unlawful expansion by the NAVTEKS-Novorossiysk radio station of its coverage to the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.