Donbas situation far from settlement – Merkel

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the situation in Donbas is far from settlement.

"We are still far from settlement. We must strengthen our efforts," she said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Merkel added that Germany supports sanctions against Russia and the Minsk Agreement.

"In response to the events in Ukraine in 2014 in Wales we stated that not only the fight against terrorism, but also collective defense within the framework of NATO is our priority," she recalled.

At the same time, the Chancellor noted that NATO would be able to achieve its goals if it operated with the concept of network security, adding that "purely military approaches do not work in solving many conflicts."