Facts

12:19 08.02.2019

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed decree No. 32/2019 "On the borders and the list of districts, cities, towns and villages, parts of their territories temporarily occupied in Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

The document consists of the coordinates of the borders of the temporarily occupied territories, which are determined by the actual line of demarcation in the zone of hostilities in the east.

Also, there is a list of districts, cities, towns and villages, parts of their territories in ORDLO.

In Donetsk region, it includes Donetsk and major towns such as Horlivka, Debaltseve, Dokuchayivsk, Yenakiyeve, Makiyivka, Snizhne, Khartsyzsk, Shakhtarsk, and other, smaller settlements.

In Luhansk region's list, the decree includes the cities of Luhansk, Alchevsk, Antratsyt, Brianka, Dovzhansk, Pervomaysk, Rovenky, Sorokyne, Kryshtalevy, and others.

The districts that are partially or fully occupied are the following: Amvrosiyivsky, Bakhmutivsky, Boykivsky, Volnovakhsky, Maryinsky, Novoazovsky, Starobeshivsky, Shakhtarsky, and Yasynuvatsky in Donetsk region, as well as Antratsytivsky, Dovzhansky, Lutuhynsky, Novoiadarsky, Perevalsky, Popasniansky, Slovianoserbsky, Sorokynsky and Stanychno-Luhansky in Luhansk region.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

