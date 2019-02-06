Facts

09:39 06.02.2019

Klimkin on situation with INF Treaty: We must use everything to protect ourselves

Klimkin on situation with INF Treaty: We must use everything to protect ourselves

Ukraine will be forced to respond to new challenges to its security if the United States and Russia do not return to fulfilling their obligations under the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, Kyiv has relevant experience in the field of rocket weapons, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"This behavior on the part of Russia led to a new logic of the arms race. It is for certain, since other partners will do the same [placement of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles]. And in this situation, Ukraine will need to respond to new challenges. And we must respond to them with dignity, because we have experience, we have the necessary intelligence, we have the need to protect our country. We already have certain potential in the field of missile weapons, and it is we who will decide which missiles we need for the future," the minister said in interview with the Voice of America on Tuesday.

According to him, Russia has been violating the treaty over the years, deploying intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

"It completely changes the whole sense of arms control ... We must use everything to protect ourselves," the minister concluded.

