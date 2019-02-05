Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he supports Ulana Suprun who was suspended from the post of acting Health Minister under a decision of Kyiv's District Administrative Court, but he has no right to comment on the court decision.

"I would like to express my position as president regarding today's court decision. I want to emphasize that, by law, I, as president, have no right to comment on the court's decision. I want to emphasize that Mrs. Suprun has the full support of the President of Ukraine," he said at the annual reception of member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine on Tuesday.