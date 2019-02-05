Facts

18:39 05.02.2019

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

1 min read
Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he supports Ulana Suprun who was suspended from the post of acting Health Minister under a decision of Kyiv's District Administrative Court, but he has no right to comment on the court decision.

"I would like to express my position as president regarding today's court decision. I want to emphasize that, by law, I, as president, have no right to comment on the court's decision. I want to emphasize that Mrs. Suprun has the full support of the President of Ukraine," he said at the annual reception of member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Tags: #suprun #poroshenko #court
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

17:32 05.02.2019
Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

16:24 05.02.2019
Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

15:40 05.02.2019
Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

12:12 05.02.2019
Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

10:46 05.02.2019
Ukrainians can defeat populism — Poroshenko

Ukrainians can defeat populism — Poroshenko

09:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

09:36 05.02.2019
Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

18:22 04.02.2019
Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

17:58 04.02.2019
Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

LATEST

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Rada fails to support bill for creating support centers at military conscription centers

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

Rada opens 10th session

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD