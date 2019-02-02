Facts

15:39 02.02.2019

Head of Football Federation of Mariupol Zhuravliov, economist Novak want to be presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine continues accepting documents for registration of candidates to the post of President of Ukraine to be elected on March 31.

The press service of CEC told Interfax-Ukraine that several candidates brought documents on Saturday, among them is Head of Football Federation of Mariupol and leader of Stability party Vasyl Zhuravliov, who was nominated by the party, and a candidate from the Patriot party, economist Andriy Novak.

