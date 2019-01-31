Volker sees 'Sajdik's Plan' as platform for implementing Minsk agreements

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker says he sees the so-called "peace plan for Ukraine" authored by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, as a platform for implementing the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas.

"I would say this proposal, or a concept, is within the framework of implementation of the Minsk agreements," Volker said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Pryamiy TV channel.

Volker said Sajdik "has ideas about how the United Nations and the OSCE can work together."

"If you plan to introduce a peacekeeping mission for ensuring peace, administrative functions are necessary to define grants of authority between the two organizations," Volker said.

Volker emphasized that the existing Minsk agreements must be implemented.

"As I understand it, we are not talking about replacing them. We are talking about finding a way to implement them," Volker said.