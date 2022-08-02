Investments

12:30 02.08.2022

War risks insurance is main condition for attracting investments to Ukraine – expert

2 min read
War risks insurance is main condition for attracting investments to Ukraine – expert

War risk insurance is the main condition for attracting investments to Ukraine, said former US Ambassador to NATO and Special Representative of the US Department of State for Ukraine (2017-2019) Kurt Volker at the Warconomic Talks meeting with the members of the European Business Association (EBA).

"In his opinion, covering military risks for investors should become a key issue in the coming months and years to attract investments to the Ukrainian economy. For this, according to Mr. Volker, governments of partner countries should direct a certain amount of resources to subsidize such insurance," the EBA said on its website.

"The war waged by Russia challenged the Ukrainian economy and became another factor that shook the global economic environment. Stoppage of business operations, interruption of logistics routes and supply chains, closed exports – all these factors put pressure on the economy and increase inflation. In this context, financial support from the international community is very valuable, but Ukraine will need a lot of resources for recovery. War is an extraordinary situation, and therefore requires extraordinary efforts," Volker said.

"Answering the question of whether US investors are ready to come to Ukraine, Mr. Volker noted that he saw substantial support and interest in Ukraine, in particular from the private sector, but it was currently not fully understood what can be guarantees of safety and return of investments, protection of investors’ interests. Currently, a practical guide is needed – how foreign investors can bring money into Ukraine even in war conditions," the EBA said.

Tags: #volker

MORE ABOUT

13:45 20.02.2021
U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

U.S. should restore strategic dialogue with Ukraine – Volker

18:44 12.06.2020
Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

13:59 06.11.2019
Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

12:47 06.11.2019
Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

13:00 04.10.2019
Volker deposes about 10 hours answering questions of Congress members about 'Ukraine scandal'

Volker deposes about 10 hours answering questions of Congress members about 'Ukraine scandal'

12:31 28.09.2019
Volker is first not political but real loss, says ex-foreign minister Klimkin

Volker is first not political but real loss, says ex-foreign minister Klimkin

11:57 28.09.2019
U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

11:33 18.09.2019
Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

16:34 07.09.2019
Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

10:11 27.08.2019
Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

LATEST

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

Zelensky invites Sweden to join building incineration plants in Ukraine

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD