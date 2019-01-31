Facts

10:11 31.01.2019

Kyiv seeks info about 13 Ukrainians excluded from list of captives held by Luhansk, Donetsk

The self-proclaimed Donbas republics have excluded 13 Ukrainians from the list of captives for an unknown reason; Kyiv demands information about those citizens, the Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG)'s humanitarian subgroup, Iryna Gerashchenko, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We have every reason to believe that some of our hostages have been tortured in prison on the occupied territories. We have informed the OSCE about 13 citizens, who had been on the exchange lists provided by ORDLO [separate territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions] for years but were recently removed from the lists of confirmed captives for an unknown reason," Gerashchenko said.

"We demand that complete information about these people be provided. Just like information about the fate of over 70 Ukrainians whose detention is being kept secret from us," she said.

In her words, Ukrainian representative to the TCG Yevhen Marchuk has insisted on the immediate release of the captives and urged the OSCE and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit prisons in the self-proclaimed Donbas republics and to find the Ukrainians.

