Facts

13:23 30.01.2019

Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

1 min read
Health Ministry not to announce measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

 Acting Health Minister of Ukraine Ulana Suprun states that the Ministry of Health will not announce a measles epidemic.

"We will not announce an epidemic," Suprun told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday.

At the same time, she said, it is important to expand the accessibility of citizens to vaccines.

In addition, Suprun called for all to be vaccinated and once again emphasized the safety of vaccines.

Tags: #suprun #health_minister
AD

MORE ABOUT

Health Ministry in near future may consider declaring measles epidemic in Ukraine – Suprun

MPs demand sacking Suprun, criticize program to treat Ukrainians abroad, management of Okhmatdyt children's hospital

Ukrainian labs to work according to intl standards

Measles kills 8 people in Ukraine

Suprun to meet with EU Commissioner for Health on Nov 22 – EC

World Bank ready to further help improve health care system in Ukraine - Suprun

Financing of health care system will be raised in three years - Suprun

Acting Health Minister Suprun declares UAH 131,000 salary in 2016

Medical reform law should be adopted before end of May – Suprun

Okhmatdyt diagnostic building to be commissioned in summer

LATEST

Sajdik says no alternative to Minsk accords in settling Donbas conflict

CEC registers Zelensky, Smeshko, Bohoslovka, thus raising number of presidential contenders in Ukraine to 26

Mykolaiv resident shoots dead married couple near district court, is detained

Sajdik working on own initiative, publishing own "peace plan for Ukraine", instead of doing his job as OSCE, TCG rep – Iryna Gerashchenko

Elections will show whether Ukrainians want to remain on path to free, sovereign Ukraine, or return to corruption, limited sovereignty – Rasmussen

Paris, Berlin exploring idea of establishing joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas

JFO HQ reports eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Poroshenko reaffirms commitment to political, diplomatic way to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

We will immediately agree to talks for the sake of peace in Donbas

Medvedchuk suggests making Donbas autonomy as part of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD