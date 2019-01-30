We will immediately agree to talks for the sake of peace in Donbas

Presidential candidate of Ukraine from the "Opposition Platform - For Life" Party, MP Yuriy Boiko considers direct negotiations with ORDLO to establish peace in Donbas as the main and primary task.

"Our most important task for the near future: first, we will do everything to stop the bloody confrontation in the east of Ukraine, we will immediately start direct negotiations for the sake of achieving peace in the state. This is the first thing we will do after our victory," Boyko said in Kyiv on Tuesday, speaking at the extraordinary congress of the party "The Opposition Platform - For Life; the 112. Ukraine TV channel quoted him as saying.