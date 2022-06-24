Economy

12:38 24.06.2022

No possibility to pay for RES generation in full this year - adviser to PM

3 min read
No possibility to pay for RES generation in full this year - adviser to PM

There is no possibility to fully pay to producers of "green" electricity this year, Yuriy Boiko, the adviser to the prime minister of Ukraine, a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, believes.

"Given the unlikely revision of the Ukrenergo transmission tariff with a significant increase, we can conclude that this year it is not possible to pay the feed-in tariff in full," Boiko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that it is possible to increase the amount of funds for producers of "green" electricity. According to him, this can be done in two ways: either to revise the amount of payments established by the order of the Ministry of Energy, or to temporarily provide such producers with the opportunity to leave the Guaranteed Buyer balancing group and independently sell electricity on the market.

Boiko explained that the second way provides for the suspension of the feed-in tariff for the duration of the war and six months after the lifting of martial law, and then its restoration and extension for the same period.

"The main consequence of leaving the Guaranteed Buyer balancing group for all "green" producers is the money that they would receive without delay. And, of course, the experience of working in a competitive market. Especially in the context of the future expansion of exports to Europe, I am convinced "green" electricity will be in great demand abroad," the prime minister's adviser said.

According to him, smaller than the feed-in tariff, but quick money that can be obtained from the market, for many may be a more interesting alternative from an economic point of view. This idea remains open for discussion, and the prospects for its implementation depend on the activity of the "green" themselves," Boiko said.

At the same time, he clarified that Ukrenergo today pays compensation for the feed-in tariff "as far as possible", taking into account, in particular, the reduction in electricity consumption, and, accordingly, the volume of transmission, the proceeds from payment of which go to settlements with green producers.

"But even if we assume that Ukrenergo will increase the volume of payment for the service, then in the current model, let me remind you, Guaranteed Buyer will still pay the "green" companies in the amounts indicated in the order of the ministry (as a percentage by type of generation of the volume of electricity produced, from 15% for solar power plants and 60% for bio-thermal power plants). If these percentages are not changed, then "green" electricity producers will not have more money," Boiko explained.

Tags: #boiko #res

MORE ABOUT

14:33 25.03.2022
Boiko calls on deputies of local councils from Opposition Platform for Life to create deputy groups 'Platform for Life and Peace' during ban on party

Boiko calls on deputies of local councils from Opposition Platform for Life to create deputy groups 'Platform for Life and Peace' during ban on party

13:39 14.03.2022
Almost half of Ukraine's renewable energy facilities worth almost $6 bln threatened owith destruction by Russian troops – UARE

Almost half of Ukraine's renewable energy facilities worth almost $6 bln threatened owith destruction by Russian troops – UARE

16:09 30.12.2021
Debt to RES generation for 2021 may be included in Ukrenergo transmission tariff – Guaranteed Buyer head

Debt to RES generation for 2021 may be included in Ukrenergo transmission tariff – Guaranteed Buyer head

16:58 15.11.2021
Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

16:40 16.09.2021
Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

09:33 23.03.2021
Vitalii Boiko will speak within exclusive panel organized by the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine on Smart Building Forum

Vitalii Boiko will speak within exclusive panel organized by the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine on Smart Building Forum

17:03 04.02.2021
Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

11:50 04.02.2021
PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

16:28 12.01.2021
RES associations urge regulator to abandon distribution of Ukrenergo loans, set out their position to EU, IFIs

RES associations urge regulator to abandon distribution of Ukrenergo loans, set out their position to EU, IFIs

12:24 18.12.2020
RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

RES generators to challenge regulator's decision to pay fee to Guaranteed Buyer to secure its participation in intl arbitration tribunal – experts

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

LATEST

Ukraine's obtaining EU candidate status brings NBU closer to European community of central banks - NBU governor

Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

Mechanism to compensate business loans for war-destroyed assets may work, but later – Hetmantsev

SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

Metinvest warns consumers against buying Ukrainian metal stolen by Russians

Naftogaz Ukrainy expects to start importing LNG in Q4 2022 – Vitrenko

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

AD
AD
AD
AD