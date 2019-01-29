Poroshenko: History of young Ukrainian state made near Kruty

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has noted the historical significance of the events that took place 100 years ago, while marking the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Kruty.

"The events of January 29, 1918, have been captured in the memory of Ukrainian generations for good. After all, the history of the young stage – as young as its defenders were – was being made near Kruty. And the price were incredible efforts and tragic losses, as the state declared its right to be free from the empire," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The Kruty station is only one of the many battles in the eternal crusade of Russia against Ukraine, but the brave patriots who defended Ukraine near Kruty are real heroes, thanks to whom our independence was secured. Like heroes of today who firmly hold on their shoulders our independence, defend their country from the impudent aggressor," he said.

The Battle of Kruty took place on January 29, 1918, near Kruty railway station, the modern village of Pamiatne in Chernihiv region, which is about 130 km northeast of Kyiv. Some 400 Ukrainian cadets were killed by Bolshevik forces numbering about 4,000 men.