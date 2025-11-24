Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:40 24.11.2025

Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

1 min read

Petro Poroshenko held urgent consultations with Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party (EPP), regarding negotiations to end the war and the state of democracy in Ukraine, the fifth President reported on social media.

"I highly appreciated the support from European Union leaders, in particular the EPP leadership, for key principles crucial to Ukraine in achieving a sustainable and just peace, such as maintaining sovereignty, territorial integrity, a strong army, national identity, EU and NATO membership, as well as ensuring the accountability of the aggressor for war crimes," Poroshenko wrote.

"We noted a shared understanding that the first step toward peace, and an indicator of the Putin regime’s willingness to end the war, must be an immediate, unconditional, and comprehensive ceasefire. We agreed to continue coordinating our positions," Poroshenko summarized.

 

Tags: #poroshenko #epp #weber

