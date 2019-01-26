Facts

13:22 26.01.2019

Only five candidates for presidency in Ukraine open election funds – Voters Committee

Only five candidates for the presidency of Ukraine have opened the accounts of election funds as of January 25, the Committee of Voters of Ukraine has reported, with reference to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"Election fund accounts were opened by Ihor Shevchenko (the opening date is January 15), Andriy Sadovy (January 14), Anatoliy Hrytsenko (January 17), Vitaliy Skotsyk (January 21), Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (January 21)," the press service of the committee said.

At the same time, the organization notes that as of January 25 the CEC had registered 20 presidential candidates.

