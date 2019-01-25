Russia-NATO Council participants discuss Ukraine, missile treaty without making any progress – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that at the Russia-NATO Council meeting on Friday the sides discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"We discussed two important topics: Ukraine and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Stoltenberg told journalists after the meeting.

He said no progress had been made on either issue.

"On both of these issues, Allies and Russia fundamentally disagree, but that is exactly why it is important to talk – to address concerns, increase predictability and reduce risks," he said.