Facts

16:05 25.01.2019

Russia-NATO Council participants discuss Ukraine, missile treaty without making any progress – Stoltenberg

1 min read
Russia-NATO Council participants discuss Ukraine, missile treaty without making any progress – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that at the Russia-NATO Council meeting on Friday the sides discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"We discussed two important topics: Ukraine and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Stoltenberg told journalists after the meeting.

He said no progress had been made on either issue.

"On both of these issues, Allies and Russia fundamentally disagree, but that is exactly why it is important to talk – to address concerns, increase predictability and reduce risks," he said.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian army's reforms, transition to NATO standards very costly – Poltorak

Tymoshenko calls for creation of strong professional army, Ukraine's accession to NATO

Poltorak: Almost everyone at the last NATO HQ meeting talked about our accelerated NATO accession

It is easier for Ukraine to become NATO member than EU member – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO to continue cooperation under SALIS program

Ukraine expecting U.S., NATO to provide assistance in strengthening its defenses — Chaly

Almost 60% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Ukraine's accession to EU at referendum - poll

NATO provides Ukraine with strong political and practical support – Stoltenberg

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

Parubiy notes importance of expanding naval, air presence of NATO, U.S. in Black Sea

LATEST

Court in Russia-occupied Crimea refuses to parole Ukrainian activist Balukh – media

SBU to release information soon about criminal activities of Russia's PMC Wagner in Sudan

SBU exposes more than 300 accounts meant for pro-Russian advertising during presidential campaign in Ukraine

OSCE SMM potential not fully engaged without full access to occupied territories of Donbas - Slovak FM

One KIA, four WIA due to car shelling by Russia-led militants near Katerynivka

MP Lohvynsky elected Vice President of PACE's Legal Affairs, Human Rights Committee

Ukrainian military capture Russian drone in Donbas

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

U.S. Senate submits resolution on strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD