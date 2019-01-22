Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Unification Day of Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has congratulated Ukrainians on the 100th anniversary of the Unification Act of the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR) and the West Ukrainian People's Republic (WUPR), saying that a people's strength and victory lies in its unity.

"Today we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Unification Act of the UPR and the WUPR. This extremely important document, signed on January 22, 1919, became one of the historical foundations for the Act of Independence of Ukraine in 1991," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page in the morning of January 22.

The president of Ukraine said the experience of the national liberation struggle and of the Ukrainian state at the beginning of the twentieth century has one more important dimension for Ukrainians: now they must not repeat the mistakes of our predecessors and draw the right conclusions from the lessons of history.

"Our strength is in unity alone. Only in unity is our victory. Congratulations to Ukraine and Ukrainians on the Unification Day! Glory to Ukraine—united and indivisible," Poroshenko wrote.

The Unification Day of Ukraine is a state holiday in Ukraine. It is celebrated annually on January 22—on the day of the proclamation in 1919 of the Act of Zluka (Unification) of the UPR and WUPR into a single Ukrainian state.