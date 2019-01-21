Facts

15:38 21.01.2019

Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

1 min read
Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

Ukraine remembers those who died in the Holocaust, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"Ukraine as a nation, which suffered from the Holodomor [famine] of 1932-1933, when millions of Ukrainians were starved to death by Stalin's communist regime, which committed genocide of the Ukrainian people, reverently commemorate the victims of the Holocaust," Poroshenko said following a visit with his wife Maryna to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on Monday, January 21.

A statement of the presidential website says Poroshenko said that on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Ukrainians together with other peoples remember millions of Nazi victims and say: "We remember" and "Never again."

Poroshenko recalled that on this very day in 1945, the soldiers of the First Ukrainian Front liberated the prisoners of the biggest Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The Ukrainian head of state is paying an official visit to Israel from January 20 to 21.

Tags: #poroshenko #holocaust
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko: Donetsk airport defenders laid foundation for our victory

Poroshenko pays official visit to Israel on Jan 20-21

Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine on Epiphany Day

Poroshenko calls increase in social standards as priority for 2019

Poroshenko, President of Austrian National Council Sobotka discuss release of Ukrainian hostages, POWs from Russia

Establishment of peace in Donbas doesn't depend on Ukrainian politicians – Poroshenko

Ukraine, Turkey sign contract on purchase of assault drones Bayraktar TB2 for Ukrainian Army – Poroshenko

Tomos returns to Ukraine, brought to Rivne — Poroshenko

Poroshenko orders to send up to 20 military personnel to Mali to join UN mission

LATEST

Gerashchenko shares contents of letter from Sentsov

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Moscow's interference in Ukraine's elections could be unprecedented – Horbulin

U.S. destroyer heading to Black Sea – ambassador

Kyva running for president from SPU

Ukraine, Germany agree on meeting of experts to discuss monitoring mission in Kerch Strait – FMs

JFO HQ records nine cease fire violations by Russia-led militants in Donbas over past day

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Kyiv is for creation of int'l mission in Kerch Strait if Russia doesn't manipulate it - Klimkin

Some 49 agreements with Russia cease to exist, 50 more under review – Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD