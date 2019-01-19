Facts

17:08 19.01.2019

Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

Poroshenko establishes civil-military administration in Shchastia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on the establishment of the military-civil administration of the town of Shchastia in Novoaidarsky district of Luhansk region.

The text of relevant decree No.13/2019 of January 18, 2019 was published on the presidential website.

According to the document, the commander of the joint forces, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration should take all measures envisaged by the law "On Military-Civil Administrations" related to the creation of this military-civil administration.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

