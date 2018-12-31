Boiko: we will do everything we can for Ukrainians to live in peaceful country in new year

Unaligned MP Yuriy Boiko, leader of the Opposition Platform — For Life party, has congratulated Ukrainians on the occasion of New Year and promised to do everything he can so that Ukrainians could live in a peaceful country as early as 2019.

"As early as next year, Ukrainians will stand a chance to live under the peaceful sky above their heads, feel themselves safe, get decent pensions and salaries, maintain their families [in a good way], and not to spend all their money on utilities and food," Boiko said in his video address on the occasion of New Year.

He said that for their part, they "will do everything possible so that you would have an opportunity to live in a peaceful country neither in a new nor in the old way but as humans do."