16:28 29.06.2019

16:28 29.06.2019

Ukrainians see Boiko, Tymoshenko and Groysman as future PM candidates

Ukrainians see Boiko, Tymoshenko and Groysman as future PM candidates

Among potential candidates, most often, Ukrainians see founder of the Opposition Platform - for Life MP Yuriy Boiko, leader of the Batkivschyna Party and parliamentary faction Yulia Tymoshenko of the same name and incumbent Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman as future prime minister of Ukraine, according to a poll conducted by a sociological group Rating.

"Among possible candidates for future Ukraine's premier, most often, respondents see Yuriy Boiko (13%), Yulia Tymoshenko (11%) and Volodymyr Groysman (10%). At the same time, Groysman is more likely to be seen as prime minister in Galicia and central Ukraine, Boiko - in the east and Donbas, Tymoshenko - in the west, the north, in the central Ukraine and in the capital," according to a Rating's release posted on Thursday on the results of a poll conducted in the second decade of June.

Some 55% of respondents believe that a candidate with a great deal of experience in running the country should become a future prime minister. At the same time, 35%, by contrast, expect a new personality, even without experience in government.

Sociological survey was conducted from June 12 through June 20 among the population of Ukraine from 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Sample population is 6,000 respondents. They were polled by personal formal interview (face-to-face). An error of representativeness of the study doesn't exceed 1.3%.

Tags: #groysman #boiko #tymoshenko #ukraine
