Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has asked the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, the State Border Guards Service of Ukraine and other agencies to check where Ukrainian legislation was violated when presidential candidate Yuriy Boiko and Leader of the public movement Ukrainian Choice – People's Right, a member of the Za Zhyttia (For Life) party, Viktor Medvedchuk flied to Russia.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that at a government meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov expressed dissatisfaction with the way Boiko and Medvedchuk were able to fly to Russia, with which Ukraine does not have air traffic, and return without hindrance.

"Why did it happen that despite the law of Ukraine, violating the sanctions banning flights from the Russian Federation, we had the Kyiv Zhuliany - Moscow and Moscow - Kyiv Zhuliany flights of Boiko and Medvedchuk? We know what negotiations they held in Moscow – anti-Ukrainian. I want to know which of the Ukrainian officials made such a decision – to violate the Ukrainian law and create such comfort for people who negotiated in Moscow with [Russian] Prime Minister [Dmitry] Medvedev," Avakov said.

In response to this appeal, Groysman instructed the State Aviation Service and border guards to check where Ukrainian legislation was violated and by whom it was violated.

"I, based on your words [Avakov's], would ask the State Aviation Service, border guards, UkSATSE [Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise] on behalf of the government to check who acted and within what boundaries, where violation of the law of Ukraine was recorded, with relevant notification of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the prime minister said.