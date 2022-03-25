Boiko calls on deputies of local councils from Opposition Platform for Life to create deputy groups 'Platform for Life and Peace' during ban on party

Leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko called on deputies of local councils of all levels elected from the Opposition Platform for Life to create parliamentary groups "Platform for Life and Peace" in the councils during the suspension of the party's activities, the website of the political force reports.

"I call on the deputies of local councils of all levels, elected from the Opposition Platform for Life, to support this initiative. Unite for joint work, create deputy groups "Platform for Life and Peace" in local councils. Don't let anyone shatter our team!" Boiko said.

The politician said that in this way the deputies from the Opposition Platform for Life will continue to work, since this is their duty to the voters and Ukraine.