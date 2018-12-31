Facts

15:57 31.12.2018

Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year bringing hope — Hrytsenko

1 min read
Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year bringing hope — Hrytsenko

Anatoliy Hrytsenko, leader of the Civil Position party, has congratulated Ukrainians with New Year and Christmas holidays and said that all the problems will be solved in 2019.

"Let the things warm and dear to us cheer us up. And we will be able to solve our problems in the upcoming year. There is not a single problem that cannot be solved. We will get rid of them all. Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year that is bringing hope. I believe they can do it [solve the problems] because honest people are in bigger numbers," Hrytsenko said in his video address on the occasion of New Year.

He called on Ukrainians to forget about their problems for at least the duration of holidays and thank their families and friends for their good deeds.

Tags: #hrytsenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

Tymoshenko ready to cooperate with Samopomich and Hromadianska Pozytsia, as well as Vakarchuk

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko most often speaking of smth Ukrainians agree with

Hrytsenko, British ambassador Gough discuss ways to overcome crisis in Ukraine

Peacekeepers won't enter Donbas with open Russia border – Hrytsenko

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Poroshenko leading in presidential poll – survey

Tymoshenko strengthens her position among presidential candidates, followed by Hrytsenko and Poroshenko

Ukraine facing internal, external consequences following Zakharchenko death

It's the first criminal case against me ever – Hrytsenko

Hrytsenko: Martial law in Donbas will 'show up real shady business in time of peace'

LATEST

CEC liquidates all five polling stations in Russia

Justice Ministry submits documents to ECHR on annexation of Crimea, human rights violations

Poroshenko in New Year's greeting: Ukraine goes its own way, nothing should turn us back

Boiko: we will do everything we can for Ukrainians to live in peaceful country in new year

Militants open fire three times since Dec 31 midnight, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded — ministry of defense

Presidential election campaign officially starts in Ukraine

Russia preparing provocation in Donbas using chemical weapons to discredit Ukraine internationally

Poroshenko signs law doubling zone of Ukrainian control in the Black Sea

Crimes with weapons from war zone remain a problem – Avakov

Avakov: We are ready to provide security for all presidential candidates

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD