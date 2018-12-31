Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year bringing hope — Hrytsenko

Anatoliy Hrytsenko, leader of the Civil Position party, has congratulated Ukrainians with New Year and Christmas holidays and said that all the problems will be solved in 2019.

"Let the things warm and dear to us cheer us up. And we will be able to solve our problems in the upcoming year. There is not a single problem that cannot be solved. We will get rid of them all. Important is to bring honest people to rule the country in the year that is bringing hope. I believe they can do it [solve the problems] because honest people are in bigger numbers," Hrytsenko said in his video address on the occasion of New Year.

He called on Ukrainians to forget about their problems for at least the duration of holidays and thank their families and friends for their good deeds.