Facts

18:40 15.01.2019

Hrytsenko, Murayev and Kupriy officially become presidential candidates of Ukraine

1 min read
Hrytsenko, Murayev and Kupriy officially become presidential candidates of Ukraine

Leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko, leader of the Nashi Party Yevhen Murayev, and independent parliamentarian Vitaliy Kupriy, have been officially registered as candidates for the presidency of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was made at the CEC meeting on January 15, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, the CEC has already registered eight candidates for the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31.

Tags: #kupriy #elections #murayev #hrytsenko
Interfax-Ukraine
