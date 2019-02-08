Facts

09:36 08.02.2019

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

1 min read
Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Presidential candidates Yulia Tymoshenko, Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Andriy Sadovy, Viktor Bondar, and Oleksandr Shevchenko in the air of 1+1 TV channel on Thursday, February 7 signed a memorandum on fair elections to jointly counter election fraud.

Natalia Mosiychuk, the TV host of The Right to Power talk show, announced in the air about the appeal of a number of public organizations that called for proposing presidential candidates participating in a talk show, to join forces to "counter election fraud and protect free and fair expression of the will of Ukrainian citizens."

Five presidential candidates expressed their readiness to immediately sign this memorandum live.

Mosiychuk noted that this document is open for signing by all candidates for the presidency, and later said that Volodymyr Zelensky had also indicated that he was ready to sign a memorandum on fair elections.

Tags: #bondarenko #hrytsenko #tymoshenko #sadovy #shevchenko #elections #fraud
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

16:01 08.02.2019
A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

14:10 08.02.2019
Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

10:15 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

09:19 08.02.2019
Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

14:19 07.02.2019
Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

16:34 06.02.2019
List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

15:41 05.02.2019
Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

12:12 05.02.2019
Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

09:36 05.02.2019
Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

LATEST

Ukrainian FM to facilitate work of OSCE/ODIHR EOM during presidential elections

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD