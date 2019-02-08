Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Presidential candidates Yulia Tymoshenko, Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Andriy Sadovy, Viktor Bondar, and Oleksandr Shevchenko in the air of 1+1 TV channel on Thursday, February 7 signed a memorandum on fair elections to jointly counter election fraud.

Natalia Mosiychuk, the TV host of The Right to Power talk show, announced in the air about the appeal of a number of public organizations that called for proposing presidential candidates participating in a talk show, to join forces to "counter election fraud and protect free and fair expression of the will of Ukrainian citizens."

Five presidential candidates expressed their readiness to immediately sign this memorandum live.

Mosiychuk noted that this document is open for signing by all candidates for the presidency, and later said that Volodymyr Zelensky had also indicated that he was ready to sign a memorandum on fair elections.