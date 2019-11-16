Ukreximbank board chairman Hrytsenko detained by prosecutors

Law enforcement agencies have detained Ukreximbank's Supervisory Board Chairman Oleksandr Hrytsenko, a source on the financial market of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"He was detained by the Prosecutor General's Office," an agency's interlocutor said.

Previously Priamy TV channel reported that unknown people kidnapped Hrytsenko and his family addressed to the law enforcement agencies.

According to Hrytsenko's relatives, the unknown took him into a black bus in presence of the child with whom he was walking.

At the same time, a member of the Ukreximbank supervisory board, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Viktor Strakhov wrote on Facebook: "Please do not get clipped my phone/messenger, etc. – no one has been kidnapped. Wait for the official statement of the law enforcement agencies."

Interfax-Ukraine currently has no information of the law enforces on this issue.

Hrytsenko was appointed as Ukreximbank's board chairman in August 2014.