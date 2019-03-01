Sadovy says he withdraws as presidential candidate in favor of Hrytsenko

Lviv mayor, leader of the Samopomich party Andriy Sadovy has said that he is withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential elections in Ukraine in favor of leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko.

"Right now we have a chance to choose a Ukrainian and anti-corruption president, so I've made a decision: I withdraw my candidacy from the presidential election and announce support at the presidential election of presidential candidate Anatoliy Hrytsenko," Sadovy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.