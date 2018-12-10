Facts

14:38 10.12.2018

MP Chumak supports Hrytsenko in presidential election, heads his election team

1 min read
 Ukrainian parliamentarian, leader of the civil movement Khvylia Viktor Chumak has announced support for the candidacy of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko in the presidential election of 2019.

"We decided to combine the efforts of the civil movement "Khvylia" and "Civil Position." Announcing the intention to run for president, I said that I was ready to support a candidate with a higher rating. This decision was made by me and our team," he told a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

In turn, Hrytsenko said that it was Chumak who had already been appointed head of his headquarters for the preparation and conduct of elections.

Tags: #chumak #hrytsenko
Interfax-Ukraine
